Color Me Fit

5K runners wait at the starting point. | Fairfield County

WINNSBORO – More than 100 participants lit up the streets of Historic Downtown Winnsboro on Friday, July 24, for Fairfield County Parks & Recreation’s inaugural “Color Me Fit” Glow Walk/Run.

Decked out in neon clothing and glow sticks, participants competed in 5K, 10K, or 1.5-mile events.

Ryan Schaffer and Colleen Towery took overall honors in the 10K event, while Chris Branham and Lauren Johnson were the top finishers in the 5K. Benji Carpenter and Megan Jenkins finished first in the 1.5 mile walk. See the list of winners below.

10K Run Age Group Winners

Male Overall: Ryan Schaffer (39:25)

Female Overall: Colleen Towery (1:00:21)

Male Age 15-24: Benjamin Hawkins (46:57)

Female Age 15-24: J Gates (1:34:57)

Female Age 25-34: Alazia Manadier (1:05:30)

Male Age 35-44: Joel Cothran (57:58)

Female Age 35-44: Ashleigh Carpenter (1:01:05)

Male Age 55-64: Kevin Costello (56:09)

Male Age 65-98: Lorand Batten (1:07:42)

5K Run Age Group Winners

Male Overall: Chris Branham (20:27)

Female Overall: Lauren Johnson (25:58)

Male Age 2-14: Liam Pope (25:48)

Female Age 2-14: Taria De Leon (35:25)

Male Age 15-24: Amahn Sullivan (29:42)

Female Age 15-24: Lauren Carpenter (44:33)

Male Age 25-34: Thomas Stubbs (24:28)

Female Age 25-34: Meg Hicks (26:55)

Male Age 35-44: Steven Johnson (23:14)

Female Age 35-44: Amanda Smyrl (28:04)

Male Age 45-54: Michael Smyrl (24:51)

Female Age 45-54: Kara Ridge (34:00)

Male 55-64: Philip Case (27:19)

Female Age 55-64: Lynda Leonardi (29:57)

Male Age 65-98: John Gasque (35:59)

Female Age 65-98: Helene Lipe (42:21)

1.5 Mile Walk Age Group Winners

Male Overall: Benji Carpenter (18:00)

Female Overall: Megan Jenkins (19:57)

Male Age 2-14: Jack Williams (19:57)

Female Age 2-14: Kinsey Ulrich (23:57)

Male Age 15-24: Samuel Hodge (22:27)

Female Age 15-24: Mary Swearingen (20:24)

Female Age 25-34: Tyson Hodge (22:11)

Female Age 35-44: Brice Williams (22:12)

Male Age 45-54: Justin Simpson (19:40)

Female Age 45-54: Michelle Still (22:29)

Female Age 55-64: Sheryl Trapp (21:17)