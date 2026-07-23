Fairfield County Chamber hosts Awards Gala

Hosted at Oakbrook Farm, the gala featured a dinner provided by Saran-N-Geo’s and desserts by SueChef Kitchen. | Fairfield County

RIDGEWAY – Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce members gathered at OakBrook Farm last week for the 2026 Awards Gala, an evening dedicated to celebrating the individuals and organizations driving growth in Fairfield County.

The evening’s top honors included Small Business of the Year: Fairfield Pest Control; Industry Partner of the Year: Truvista Fiber; Citizen of the Year: Pat Walker, representing The South Carolina Railroad Museum, and Tourism Partner of the Year: Olde English District Tourism Commission. The gala featured a dinner provided by Sarah-N-Geo’s, with desserts prepared by SueChef Kitchen.

Truvista Fiber; Citizen of the Year