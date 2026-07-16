Blythewood library packs summer full of free fun

BLYTHEWOOD – With temperatures climbing and school out, the Blythewood Library is proving to be one of the coolest spots in town, and not just for bookworms!

“Blythewood has a lot of avid readers, which is wonderful, but we’re way more than books,” said Heather Barry, manager of the Blythewood Library. “There’s a lot going on here that people might not know about. We offer a variety of programs for all ages, and even practical services such as faxing, scanning, and printing up to 10 pages a day. Everything here is free, whether or not you live in Richland County.”

The library’s current headliner is the Summer Learning Challenge, which runs through August 8 and is open to readers of all ages. Participants track their reading in 30-minute increments, either with a paper tracker picked up at the library or online, and earn prizes once they reach 15 hours.

“We get a lot of kids coming in with their school reading lists, and we help them tie the Summer Learning Challenge into their school lists,” she said.

One of the library’s best-kept secrets may be its Library of Things, available to anyone 18 and older. Patrons can check out items like a Cricut cutting machine or a laminator, along with South Carolina State Park passes and Museum of Art passes – all free, though reservations are strongly recommended given demand.

“On Mondays at 9 am, we have a sew and design program for adults, and teens can come too,” Barry said. “People bring their own portable craft to work on, and sit together to chat. They’ll even teach newcomers. If someone’s just thinking about learning to crochet or knit, they can come in and get help. You don’t need to sign up, you can just show up. There’s a core group of regulars, and they welcome anyone. If you don’t have materials, they’ll share theirs.”

The library is a great place for parents and children to spend time together.

“We offer several family-oriented programs during the daytime,” Barry said. “On Fridays at 10:30, we have a Family Storytime for all ages, with no registration required. You can just pop in for 30 minutes of stories and songs for the family. We also offer Hands-On Art once a month, which is basic art for families and small children.

“And in the children’s area, we have Legos, blocks, puzzles and books available. Even without a structured program, we host a lot of families back there,” she said.

There is also a seed library, where you can check out up to 10 packets of seeds per visit.

“That’s generated a lot of interest in gardening programs – we just held one last Saturday that was full,” Barry said. “Sometimes we bring in master gardeners. I think our seed library has really driven that kind of programming.”

Early registration for events is always encouraged, since space is limited and programs often fill to capacity quickly.

“Right now we’re planning programs for the fall,” she said. “We’ve already had two special programs this summer that filled up fast: Wildlife Geeks, who brought in all kinds of animals kids could touch and hold, and we had a Japanese magic storyteller. Those were really popular.”

All programs are free and open to the public. Whether it’s a structured class or simply an afternoon spent with Legos and puzzles, the library strives to remain a true community hub, shaped by the requests and interests of the people who use it.

“We invite the community to tell us what kind of programming and events they’d like,” Barry said, “because we really do cater to them.”

For a full schedule of summer programs, visit the library’s website at richlandlibrary.com/locations/blythewood or stop by in person at 218 McNulty St.