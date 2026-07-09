Blythewood falls to Lancaster, Hilton Head after hot start at state

GREENWOOD — Fresh off a high-scoring District 4 championship run, Blythewood’s Ozone All-Stars spent the weekend in Greenwood Diamond Youth Baseball State Tournament. While the Blythewood’s run ended short of the state title, they opened play with some fireworks.

Blythewood began the tournament on Saturday, July 4, with a dominant 12-1 take down of Sumter. Blythewood wasted no time, plating 10 runs in the first inning to put the game out of reach early. Charlie Tolson sparked the rally with a two-run single and anchored the defense on the mound, striking out four batters over two innings of work. Mason Taylor followed with an RBI single of his own, and Tripp Collins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in another run.

Spencer Palo lined an RBI single and finished the day leading the team with two RBIs. Andrew Belville added to the tally with a sacrifice fly. In the second inning, Mayes McDaniel added to the lead with an RBI single to center field. Blythewood racked up 11 stolen bases in the blowout win. Andrew Cambell, Taylor, Sam Kloke and Collins took two each. Holden Ferguson, McDaniel, and Tucker Shaw each stole a base.

Sam Kloke took the mound in relief, throwing a rare “immaculate inning” in the fourth by striking out the side on exactly nine pitches.

The momentum shifted on Sunday when Blythewood ran into a tough Lancaster squad. In a 7-0 loss, Blythewood was held to just one hit – a single recorded by Tolson. McDaniel started the game on the hill, striking out four through nearly three innings, but a big third inning from Lancaster proved to be the difference.

Blythewood returned on Monday, ready to battle its way out of the elimination bracket with a game against Hilton Head. Chase Hughes battled through four innings as the starting pitcher, but Hilton Head kept the Blythewood bats quiet, racking up nine strikeouts. McDaniel and Shaw managed to record the only hits of the game for the Guardians.

Hilton Head played on Wednesday for a spot in Thursday’s title game against Lancaster. Scores were not available prior to The Voice’s press deadline.