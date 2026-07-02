Blythewood celebrates 250th year of America

BLYTHEWOOD – The Town of Blythewood partnered with the Blythewood Farmer’s Market on Wednesday, July 1, to host a commuity celebration of the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

The celebration was held during the market’s usual hours from 4 – 7 p.m., at Doko Meadows Park to turn the event into a patriotic festival.

Free goody bags and dessert tickets were handed out to the first 250 children in attendance. Entertainment was provided by local guitarist Sadiebelle Dyer, followed by Chris Reed and the Bad Kids.

“It was an afternoon of Independence Day fun,” said the Town’s Event Director Jordan Langland.

Joining in on the celebration were over 40 vendors selling produce, breads, jellies, and sweets, as well as artisan items including handmade crafts, jewelry, sun hats, and toys. Food trucks, including Cox Family Barbecue, Relaxin’ Heifer ice cream, and T&J Italian Ice were on site.

Children burned off energy in free bouncy houses and participated in the market’s signature ‘POP Club’ (Power of Produce.) The club teaches children about healthy eating through interactive challenges and offers kids the opportunity to earn ‘POP Bucks’ to spend with any vendor in the market.

Yard signs honoring the 250th anniversary were placed in the park and attendees were allowed to take a sign home for free at the conclusion of the event.

As part of the market’s ongoing commitment to food accessibility, EBT users were invited to utilize the ‘Healthy Bucks’ program which provides an additional $15 in produce tokens for a minimum $5 charge on an EBT card. This initiative ensures that fresh, local food is available to all members of the community.