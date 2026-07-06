Blackstock man killed in early morning crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County claimed the life of a Blackstock man and left another person injured early Sunday morning, according to state and local officials.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill identified the deceased passenger as 31-year-old Daniel DeMaio.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 3:25 a.m. on July 5, 2026, near the intersection of US Highway 21 and Old River Road.

A single vehicle was traveling south on Highway 21 when the driver crossed the center line and veered off the left side of the roadway, according to the report. The vehicle struck multiple trees before overturning down an embankment.

DeMaio was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to the coroner’s report. Members of the local rescue squad and fire service worked to extricate DeMaio from the wreckage, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries and was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for a later date to determine the official cause of death. The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.