Bethel returns to BHS for annual camp

Justin Bethel, center, with campers at the June 12 camp. | Photos: Beating All Odds

BLYTHEWOOD – For Justin Bethel, the “Beating All Odds” youth camp and 7-on-7 tournament is more than just a summer football event; it is a homecoming.

The three-time Pro Bowler and Blythewood High School alumnus returned to his alma mater on June 12, hosting a one-day youth camp and high-stakes competition. While the morning sessions were dedicated to teaching fundamentals to local youth, the afternoon shifted to a 7-on-7 tournament that drew high school programs from across the region to compete for a $4,000 cash prize.

Fairfield Central High School ultimately claimed the tournament crown and the grand prize, but for Bethel, the primary goal was the investment in the athletes following in his footsteps.

“It’s about building the next generation,” Bethel posted on Facebook following the event. “Passing down what we have learned so they can go farther than we ever did!”

The camp’s title is a nod to Bethel’s own improbable journey. A 2008 graduate of Blythewood High, Bethel helped lead the Bengals to a 2006 State Championship, yet he was nearly overlooked by the college recruiting world. He had famously planned to study culinary arts at Johnson & Wales University until a scholarship offer from Presbyterian College—extended by former Blythewood coach Jeff Scott—changed his life.

Choosing “the free” over tuition, Bethel went on to become a standout for the Blue Hose before being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2012. He was the first Presbyterian player selected in the NFL Draft in over 40 years.

Bethel’s professional career, which spanned 13 seasons and included stints with the Falcons, Ravens, Patriots, and Dolphins, was defined by his elite athleticism and special teams dominance. Known for a viral 60-inch vertical box jump and two First-team All-Pro selections, Bethel officially retired from the NFL in January 2025.

Now, with his jersey No. 31 retired in the rafters at Blythewood High, Bethel is focused on using his “Beating All Odds” Foundation to stabilize and influence the community that raised him.

“This camp wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our sponsors, food partners, and community supporters who are investing in the next generation of athletes,” Bethel said.

The event was supported by a long list of local partners, including Hawkins Investment Group, Raymond James, Clark Law Firm, Life House Child Enrichment Station, Chad Gonzales Ministries, Education Express Center for Learning, Atkins Law, Chick-fil-A Killian Crossing, DeeBee’s Organics, and David Lloyd Realty.

As the pads are put away for the summer, Bethel remains committed to the idea that success is a team effort involving the whole community.

“Everyone came out and put the work in,” Bethel said. “Can’t wait to see who takes the crown next year.”