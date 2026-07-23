Bengals fuel the future

Bengal interns work in the biodiesel facility. | Blythewood High School

BLYTHEWOOD – While many students spent their summer break away from the classroom, a group of Blythewood High School juniors, seniors, and recent graduates spent the last six weeks powering up their futures.

On July 17, the school hosted its third annual Bengal Biodiesel Summer Internship Celebration. The event marked the conclusion of an intensive, hands-on program that bridges the gap between high school science and real-world industrial manufacturing.

The interns traded their traditional summer vacations for more than 170 hours of experience in an industrial facility. Unlike a typical internship where students might simply shadow professionals, these “Bengal Biodiesel” participants fully operated, managed, and analyzed the production process themselves.

The rigorous schedule paid off with more than just experience. Each student earned two highly valued industry credentials: an OSHA 10 certification and a LEAN White Belt. These certifications signify that the students are “future-ready,” possessing the safety and efficiency training required in modern industrial and engineering fields.

The celebration kicked off with a visual display of the program’s tangible impact. Green Energy Biofuel arrived at the school to donate an automatic bottling machine and a massive 900-gallon biodiesel fuel tank. In a display of the program’s practical application, the equipment was delivered on a trailer towed by the “Bio4EDU” biodiesel school bus and unloaded using a tractor powered by local biodiesel.

Attendees were treated to facility tours led by the students, who explained the complex chemical and analytical processes required to transform raw materials into high-quality, usable fuel.

Stepping out of the lab and onto the pavement, the students put their hard work into action by fueling actual Richland Two school buses with the very biodiesel they had manufactured during their six-week internship.

The Bengal Biodiesel program continues to be a standout initiative at Blythewood High School, providing students with a unique head start in the green energy and manufacturing sectors.