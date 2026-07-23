Atlanta Braves to host youth clinic Aug. 22 in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO – Young ballplayers in and around Fairfield County will have the chance to train like the pros next month when the Atlanta Braves bring their official youth instructional circuit to Winnsboro.

The Atlanta Braves Baseball and Softball Clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22 at Drawdy Park. The three-hour session, which runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 12 of all skill levels, from first-time beginners to seasoned travel-team players.

The Braves Clinic curriculum is designed to balance fundamental skill-building with high-energy fun. Participants will rotate through small-group stations focused on four primary areas: hitting, throwing, baserunning, and fielding (both infield and outfield). To ensure personalized instruction, the Braves aim to maintain a player-to-coach ratio of approximately 8:1.

“Our goal is that every drill, swing, and throw is designed to unlock a child’s love of the game,” the Braves’ clinic website says.

The registration fee is $99 per player. Each participant will receive an official Braves Clinic jersey and hat to wear during the event. While the uniform is provided, players are required to bring their own glove, helmet, and a water bottle. Cleats are encouraged, and parents are asked to label all personal equipment.

Because the clinics are expected to reach capacity, organizers noted that “walk-up” registrations will not be accepted on the day of the event. All participants must register in advance online.

The event is delivered by Papa Johns and emphasizes teamwork, attitude, and healthy competition alongside physical skills. Parents are welcome to stay and watch the activities from the stands, provided they follow current park guidelines.

In the event of inclement weather, the Braves’ policy states that refunds are only issued if the clinic is cancelled in its entirety.

Parents can find more information or secure a spot for their athlete by visiting Braves.com/Clinics or by emailing growingthegame@braves.com.