A Sign of the Times

Photo: Gamecock Equestrian

BLYTHEWOOD – A new sign near Blythewood’s Exit 27 on I-77 celebrates South Carolina Equestrian’s 2026 National Championship. NCEA Coach of the Year Carol Gwin led the Gamecocks to the title in only her second season.

Gwin’s championship marks the program’s fourth national win, joining the three titles secured under legendary former coach Boo Major in 2005, 2007, and 2015. Located near the team’s One Wood Farm facility in Blythewood, the sign highlights the continued dominance of Gamecock Equestrian.