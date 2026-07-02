A Fairfield Salute to America

WINNSBORO – Downtown Winnsboro traded traditional July 4th fireworks for a synchronized light show under the stars Friday as organizers paired the summer concert series with a patriotic drone show.

The pre-concert entertainment wowed the audience with a salute to Fairfield’s veterans complete with horses, flags, and the Palmetto Dancers. Uncle Sam handed out American flags and children waved them throughout the evening.

Food and beverage vendors were stationed around the town clock.

After Stoney Moak took the stage for a solo performance, almost 300 drones launched into the air above the town clock in a choreographed patriotic performance celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

The event was hosted by the Fairfield Chamber and funded by the Town of Winnsboro and Fairfield County’s Accommodations and Hospitality Tax Fund. The Jonathan Douglas Band closed out the night following the drone show.