250 years of freedom over Lake Wateree

Photo: Rhett Davis/Open Hand Images

LAKE WATEREE – The night sky over Lake Wateree State Park erupted in a display of color on Saturday, July 4 as the Lake Wateree Association hosted its annual fireworks show to mark America’s 250th birthday.

The Association’s show has been a fixture at Lake Wateree for over 60 years, but moved to Lake Wateree State Park in 2024 due to its popularity.

This year’s celebration was more than just a light show; it was a night of patriotic tribute. The evening began with a moment of remembrance as retired Lt. Col. Joe Woodbury of the South Carolina Army National Guard performed “Taps.” Local musician Brandon Ashley performed an electric guitar rendition of the national anthem before the fireworks began.

The aerial image at right, captured by Rhett Davis of Open Hand Images, preserves the spirit of the night. Davis is selling prints from both the State Park and Beaver Creek firework displays.

Prints of both fireworks shows can be purchased at openhandimages.com/store/fireworks. Through the end of July, use the discount code FREEDOM to receive 20% off.