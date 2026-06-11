Winnsboro man faces felony child abuse material charges

WINNSBORO — A Fairfield County man faces multiple felony charges following an investigation into child sexual abuse material, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced last week.

Fabian Pierre Williams, 26, of Winnsboro, was arrested June 2 by investigators with the state Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Authorities began looking into Williams after receiving a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators allege that Williams distributed and possessed files containing child sexual abuse material.

Williams has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. All three charges are felonies, and each carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.