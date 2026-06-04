Town Council approves major overhaul of boards, commissions

Blythewood Board of Architectural Review | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD — After months of review and discussion, Blythewood Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance on May 26 that restructures the composition of the town’s three boards and commissions, reducing membership on each from seven to five members, and realigning terms and seat classifications.

The ordinance passed third and final reading by a 5-0 vote and was requested by Councilman Rich McKenrick, who has led council’s review of board and commission membership, vacancies, expired terms, and appointment schedules.

“The changes are intended to create a more manageable board structure, improve participation, and better align appointments with actual term expiration dates,” McKenrick said. “Council intentionally adjusted term assignments to prevent a majority of members from rotating off the board at the same time.”

McKenrick told council that it had been a lengthy process as council worked through the restructuring.

“We’ve had 17 new applications on hold for several months as I went back, with staff’s help, to try and determined what seat current members are serving in.”

McKenrick explained that board members serve by designated seats rather than by name, with each seat assigned to a specific classification and term structure. The review required council to identify existing seat assignments and align them with the new board structure.

The ordinance affects the Planning Commission, Board of Architectural Review (BAR), and Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). The move follows council discussions that maintaining full membership on several boards has become increasingly difficult due to vacancies and expired terms.

During the review process, council learned that some members whose terms had technically expired were continuing to serve, which is permitted until they are formally reappointed or replaced.

McKenrick emphasized that the restructuring was not intended as a removal of current volunteers.

“As I’m looking at this, no one is being released,” he said. “Their terms have expired, and they may not be returning.”

He said staff would send letters thanking members whose service is ending and took time during the meeting to recognize both current and former board members.

“Before I was elected to town council, I served on the Planning Commission for multiple terms and chaired the Planning Commission after Councilman Brock moved from the Planning Commission to council,” McKenrick said. “I think, to a council person up here, we would extend our thank you and appreciation to all people who serve on boards and commissions. It is a thankless job, but I would encourage any citizen interested in serving the community to reach out and sign up to serve on a board or a commission.

“While it’s thankless, it is also rewarding, because you’re protecting a community that you think a lot of,” he added. “So I would not want the night to pass without expressing appreciation for those people who extend time, family time, and sacrifice to serve on our boards and commissions.”

As part of the reorganization, council reappointed several experienced members to each board to provide continuity.

For the Planning Commission, McKenrick noted that Marcus Taylor and Bill Toms are currently serving and will provide continuity as the board moves into the new structure.

On the Board of Architectural Review, council proposed moving current member Keith Bailey from Seat 6, one of the seats eliminated under the new structure, to Seat 1 with a term running through Sept. 30, 2027.

“Obviously, what Keith brings to the Board of Architectural Review, we appreciate that,” McKenrick said.

Former BAR chairman Jim McLean was also proposed for reappointment to Seat 2 through Sept. 30, 2027, providing additional continuity on the board.

Current member Robert McLean was proposed for reappointment to the Board of Zoning Appeals for Seat 2 through Sept. 30, 2027, and Ed Parler was proposed for reappointed to Seat 4 through Sept. 30, 2028. McKenrick also noted that architect Ralph Walden will continue serving as consultant to the BZA.