Teen killed in ATV crash at Carolina Adventure World

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — An 18-year-old North Carolina man died Sunday morning following an ATV accident at Carolina Adventure World.

Braiden Ham, of Dallas, NC, was riding alone in the early morning hours of June 7 when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip, according to Fairfield Coroner Chris Hill.

A passerby discovered Ham approximately one hour after the incident. Emergency medical services responded to the scene, where Ham was pronounced dead from his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, at Newberry Pathology to determine the exact cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.