SCACTE names Fairfield’s Dr. Cleve Pilot Administrator of the Year

WINNSBORO — Dr. Cleve Pilot, the director of the Fairfield Career and Technology Center, has been named the 2025-2026 South Carolina Association for Career and Technical Education (SCACTE) Administrator of the Year.

Dr. Cleve Pilot

The statewide award recognizes excellence in leadership and a commitment to advancing career and technical education.

In a statement following the announcement, Pilot credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the staff and faculty at the Fairfield Career and Technology Center.

“I have been blessed to work with an outstanding team that believes in innovation, excellence, and creating pathways for student success,” Pilot said. “From expanding career opportunities and industry partnerships to celebrating national achievements, our mission has always been to inspire futures and prepare students for the world beyond high school.”

Under Pilot’s leadership, the center has focused on bridging the gap between high school education and the workforce. This has included a push for more robust industry partnerships and providing students with the technical skills necessary to compete on a national level.

Pilot noted that while the award is a personal honor, his focus remains on the development of his students and the growth of technical education across the state.

“I look forward to continuing the work of empowering students, supporting educators, and advancing Career and Technical Education across South Carolina,” he said.