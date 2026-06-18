Residents weigh in on Blythewood Road/Hwy 21 transportation study

Residents gather around one of five charts with information concerning Blythewood traffic issues. | Photos: Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – Residents had an opportunity Tuesday evening to have input into the future of two of Blythewood’s busiest traffic corridors during a public drop-in hosted by the Central Midlands Council of Governments (CMCOG) at The Manor.

The meeting was part of an ongoing feasibility study being conducted by Stantec Consulting on the Blythewood Road and U.S. Highway 21 corridors. The study is an effort to identify traffic improvements needed to accommodate continued growth in the Blythewood area while improving safety and mobility for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists, according to information supplied by CMCOG.

Large display charts were arranged throughout the room showing existing conditions, projected growth, traffic patterns, crash locations, proposed walking and biking paths along McNulty Road and along Blythewood Road beyond the traffic circle, and other potential improvements (see charts at end of story). The last chart shows what the town will be like if no improvements are made over the next ten years.

Officials noted that both corridors face challenges associated with growth.

Transportation planners and study representatives were stationed around the room to answer questions and explain the information presented on the charts.

The focus on portions of Blythewood Road and U.S. Highway 21 comes as Richland County Council continues to approve large swaths of residential growth on the outskirts of the Town of Blythewood and as Scout Motors moves forward with construction of its nearby production facility. But the charts also highlighted traffic quagmires at Langford Road and Main Street in downtown Blythewood, as well as at Rimer Pond Road and U.S. Hwy 21.

Blythewood Road serves as a major east-west route through the community and provides access to schools, neighborhoods, commercial areas and Interstate 77. Highway 21 functions as one of the town’s primary north-south corridors and continues to see increasing traffic volumes.

Several of the charts highlighted existing transportation conditions and areas where improvements may be needed. Others focused on anticipated population growth and future land-use patterns that could place additional demands on the road network.

Representatives explained that the study is not limited to roadway widening projects. Potential recommendations from Stantec could include intersection improvements, additional turn lanes, traffic signal modifications, pedestrian crossings, sidewalks, bicycle facilities, and new roadway connections. One suggestion was a beltway around the town.

Post-it notes were provided so attendees could mark maps laid out on long tables to identify areas of concern and provide comments regarding locations where they have experienced traffic delays, safety issues, or difficulties walking, driving, or biking.

Matthew Graham and Kimberly Bonilla place post-it notes with their preference on a table map of Blythewood.

Attendees sat around another long table where they filled out surveys regarding traffic problems and fixes.

The public input gathered during the meeting will be analyzed for recommendations in the future,” said David Beatty, Senior Project Manager for Stantec Consulting.

Officials said the goal is to develop a long-range strategy that helps the Town of Blythewood and transportation agencies prioritize future improvements and pursue funding opportunities as growth continues.

CMCOG representatives said feedback from the community is a critical component of the planning process.

“It will help ensure that future recommendations address concerns identified by residents who use the Beatty said. “Once completed, the study will provide a roadmap for potential transportation projects aimed at improving traffic operations, enhancing safety for all users, and supporting Blythewood’s continued growth in the years ahead.”

He said the study team will return to the Manor in the fall with recommendations derived from the citizen’s suggestions.

Visit blythewood-stantec.hub.arcgis.com to view the project website, interact with a live map, leave comments and complete a survey

Reach out to the CMCOG Deputy Executive Director/Transportation Director Reginald Simmons at 803-744-5133 or rsimmons@centralmidlands.org.