Primary Election Day approaches, early voting ends Friday

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — With early voting ending on Friday, June 5, Fairfield County voters are entering the final stretch of the 2026 primary season.

Last Call for Early Voting

The Fairfield County Voter Registration Office, located at 315 S. Congress St. in Winnsboro, will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday for those wishing to avoid the Tuesday polls.

Under South Carolina law, any registered voter is eligible to vote early but must present a valid government-issued photo ID. Accepted forms of identification include a S.C. driver’s license, a DMV ID card, a passport, or a federal military ID.

Election Day: June 9

On Tuesday, June 9, Fairfield County polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must cast their ballots at their specific assigned precincts on Election Day.

Any absentee ballots must be returned to the county elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Fairfield County Contests on the Ballot

Several Fairfield County seats will be decided or narrowed during the Democratic primaries. Key local races include:

Probate Judge : Incumbent Brad Caulder and Talya Harper Seals.

: Incumbent Brad Caulder and Talya Harper Seals. Auditor : Incumbent Anne Bass and Miranda Garcia-Boyd

: Incumbent Anne Bass and Miranda Garcia-Boyd County Treasurer : Incumbent Norma W. Branham and Latishia Brown Robertson.

: Incumbent Norma W. Branham and Latishia Brown Robertson. State House of Representatives, District 41 : Annie E. McDaniel (D) and Tibi Czentye (R)

: Annie E. McDaniel (D) and Tibi Czentye (R) Solicitor, 6th Circuit: Republican Randy E. Newman Jr. is unopposed.

Statewide and Federal Races

At the top of the ticket, voters will also select nominees for several high-profile offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and state superintendent of education. On the federal level, Fairfield voters will cast ballots for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives for District 5.

Know Before You Go

Voters are encouraged to visit scVOTES.gov to find their assigned precinct, view a sample ballot, and confirm their registration status.

For more information regarding local polling locations or election procedures, contact the Fairfield County Voter Registration Office at (803) 635-1627.