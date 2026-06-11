Parade brings awareness to gun violence

Participants who lost loved ones to gun violence: (back, from left) Dennis and Sharon Irby, Gloria Hughes, Paulette Johnson, Lois Casey, Taqueisha Johnson; front: Jacqueline Irby and Viginia Jones.

WINNSBORO – It was about 11 years ago when Darreyl Davis held a walk to bring awareness of gun violence.

Sharon Irby addresses the crowd at the gazebo on S. Congress Street. She and her husband lost a son to gun violence 21 years ago.

“Cheryl Weldon had had two sons killed by gun violence, and a lot of folks in the community wanted to bring awareness to the issue. They asked me if my group, Believers and Achievers, would hold a parade to bring that awareness,” Davis said.

“I’ve never lost a family member to gun violence,” Davis said, “but I saw other families grieve, and I thought bringing awareness to the heartbreak of gun violence might help stop it.”

Weldon kept the parade going for the next few years.

“Then, when a seven-year-old girl was shot in the leg last year during a drive-by shooting, again, people called me to step up and help bring awareness to gun violence,” Davis said. “I again involved the sheriff and mayor to talk about solutions. And last Saturday we kicked off National Gun Violence Awareness month here in Fairfield County with another parade to raise awareness to gun violence and to remember those we’ve lost.”

Davis said there were about 50 participants including slingshot vehicles from Augusta, Rock Hill, and Columbia, and several parents who have lost children to gun violence. Sharon Irby, who lost a son to gun violence, spoke at a gathering at the gazebo following the walk.

“Between me and Ms. Weldon,” Davis said, “I hope we can keep the parades — and the awareness they bring — going.”

Slingshot riders attended from Augusta, Rock Hill, and Columbia.