Mega bash offers free supplies, food for students

WINNSBORO — Fairfield County students can get a jump-start on the upcoming school year with free supplies, food, and entertainment at the inaugural Mega Back 2 School Bash on Saturday, July 11.

The event, hosted by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and District 7 School Board Trustee Darreyl Davis, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot located next to First Citizens Bank on Congress Street.

Designed as a one-stop shop for families preparing for the classroom, the bash will feature the distribution of school supplies for children in attendance. In addition to the giveaways, Michelle Renee Brown will be on-site to assist parents with school registration.

The community celebration includes a variety of free activities, including a bounce house and music provided by DJ Jon Boi. Food will be provided by 2 Men and a Grill.

The event is supported by a large coalition of community partners and sponsors, including Prime Tyme Ryders, Isola Group, First Steps, Cooperative Health, and the Department of Social Services (DSS).

Additional support is provided by Belva Bush Belton, Behavioral Health, the Fairfield County Library, and the Fairfield Central High School Class of 1994.

Organizer Darreyl Davis said the event is a collaborative effort to ensure Fairfield County students are equipped and excited for the new academic year. Community members who wish to get involved or learn more about the event are encouraged to contact Davis or Ron Mulls.