‘Love Where You Live’ plans June 20 roadside cleanup in Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD — A local ministry is inviting the community to roll up their sleeves for a morning of service during the “Love Where You Live” roadside cleanup on Saturday, June 20.

Volunteers will gather to remove litter and beautify local streets throughout the Blythewood area. The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. until noon.

The cleanup will begin at McNulty Plaza, where participants are asked to check in at the parking lot in front of Remax Reliable Realty, located at 428 McNulty St. At the check-in point, volunteers will receive safety materials and specific street assignments before departing for their cleanup locations.

Organizers suggest that volunteers wear a hat, sunscreen and appropriate clothing, and bring their own work gloves and water.

According to their website, Love Where You Live (LWYL) is a nonprofit outreach organization (501c3 status pending) focused on community beautification and assisting neighbors with home maintenance and repairs. The group’s mission says it aims to demonstrate service through tangible actions within the local community.

Planted within Calvary Chapel Northeast, organizers say they hope to see the group grow across the greater Columbia and Blythewood areas.

Residents interested in participating can register online at lovewhereyoulivesc.org. For more information, the public can contact Kelly at 803-250-6370 or via email at kelly@lovewhereyoulivesc.org.

Follow Love Where you Live – Greater Columbia on Facebook for updates and more information.