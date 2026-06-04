Kenny’s Corner: Where’s the spirit?

One of the coolest things about my life right now is that I get to be an emcee for the University of South Carolina men’s basketball and baseball teams, as well as the Columbia Fireflies. I love it.

Anytime I run into folks from Fairfield County at those games, it’s like a little family reunion. We laugh, catch up, talk trash about sports, and celebrate together.

Robertson

There’s an energy in those places that’s hard to describe. The excitement. The anticipation. The joy when your team wins. The pain when they don’t. It’s fun.

But recently, I found myself thinking about something. There was a time when I didn’t have to drive to Columbia, Charlotte, or Atlanta to get that feeling.

I could get it right here at home. I remember baseball games in Blair. Games on Zion Hill. Games behind Mood Harrison’s store in Ridgeway. Games at Ridgeway Park. Games down in Longtown at Rufus Belton Park.

Man, those were some good times.

The teams would be playing baseball and softball. Kids would be running around the playground. Teenagers would be on the basketball courts. The grills would be smoking. Fish would be frying. Music would be playing.

I can still see the ladies sitting under tents fanning themselves while cars lined the roads and people came from everywhere.

Ridgeway.

Blythewood.

Jenkinsville.

Winnsboro.

Lugoff.

Pontiac.

Newberry.

Even Tookiedoo.

Everybody seemed to know somebody. Everybody seemed to be having a good time. And people looked forward to those events.

Lately, I’ve been wondering what happened to that feeling.

A few weeks ago, I was playing kickball in Columbia with my team, FootAction. Shout-out to our fearless leader, Deneatre “Shon” McBride from Jenkinsville. We’ve played in five straight championship games and won three of them.

Our last game got me thinking. What can I do to help bring some of that excitement back to Fairfield County? How can I help bring some life back home?

I know we have Rock Around the Clock. We have Blair Day. We have Pig on the Ridge. Those are great events. But what about all the time in between?

Why aren’t we having more community cookouts? Adult and youth games at the parks? Run clubs? Book clubs? More events where churches come together? More opportunities for people to simply spend time with one another?

Because that’s what I miss most. Not the events themselves. The connection. It feels like we’re growing apart. Like we don’t know each other the way we used to. Sometimes it feels like the spirit of Fairfield County is fading.

Now, every time I say something like that, somebody tells me I’m wasting my time.

They say, “Kenny, move on.”

“Go where the opportunities are.”

“Fairfield County is dead.”

“The leadership won’t change.”

“It’s not worth the effort.”

I hear those voices. I don’t necessarily agree with them. But I’d be lying if I said I haven’t stopped to think about what they’re saying.

So what do y’all think? Can we bring some life back home? Can we create new traditions while honoring the old ones? Can we find reasons to gather again? Or should we just accept that those days are gone and move on?

I don’t know—I’m asking. Let me know what you think. You know where to find me. On Facebook, around town or probably somewhere talking too much.

Until next week. Peace.

Kenny Robertson, an educator and comedian, is a native of Ridgeway.