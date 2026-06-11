Juneteenth celebration set for June 13 in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO – The fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 13, in downtown Winnsboro.

“The event will include a parade, music, speakers, and a time to honor our past,” said co-organizer Sylvia Harrison.

The parade will line up at 9 a.m. at the corner of Buchanan and South Vanderhorst Streets, then will begin at 10 a.m, according to Harrison.

Following the parade, a Tribute Ceremony will be held at the Fairfield High Alumni School, located at 403 Fairfield St., Winnsboro.

Food will be provided by the area churches. Emcee will be Justin Simpson and the Grand Marshal will be Rep. Annie McDaniel.

Gospel groups including the Mt. Pisgah youth group, Bethlehem Baptist Church and Cross the Water Steppers will provide entertainment.

Vendors include Sandra Cakes, Ruby Walton, Randy Sims Cancer Organization, Sweet Sweet Squeeze, and Snack Shack.

The Prescription Drug Take-Back program, sponsored by Behavioral Health Services and Community Partners, will offer $15 gift cards to the first 20 adults who relinquish their unused prescription drugs.

Theme for the event is: “Remembering where it all started.”

For more information, contact Sylvia Harrison-Williams at 803-240-2209, or Kolisa Willingham-Douglas at 803-338-0568.