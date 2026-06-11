Home Advantage moves into new office

Home Advantage cuts the ribbon. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – Home Advantage Realty cut the ribbon Thursday, May 21, on a new office located at 733-A University Village Drive.

Members of the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce, realtors, and the business community were on hand for the event.

The 3,000 square foot space accommodates both the Blythewood Home Advantage Realty office as well as the HAR Builder Services division, with room to spare for training, socials, and monthly agent meetings.

The new space also includes two conference areas, a large kitchen area for agents, computer spaces as well as agent workspaces. Large screen TV’s display current listings and agent information.

Broker-in-charge for Home Advantage Realty and HAR Builder Services, Craig Winesett and Susan Longshore-Stover, Director of HAR Builder Services, were on-hand for the celebration. Home Advantage Realty is owned by Carolina One Real Estate based in Charleston.

“The Builder Services division works with builders and developers on land acquisitions, new-construction neighborhoods, product development and pricing, and then markets to homebuyers and agents,” Winesett said. “We also provide builders with on-site agents and train those agents for them.”

The office has 30 Home Advantage agents as well as seven agents in the HAR Builder Services office. The company offers both residential and commercial sales, property management, relocation and a mortgage company.

For information about Home Advantage Realty, call Cynthia at (803) 708-2013