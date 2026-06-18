Gamecock Equestrian offers summer kids camp in Blythewoood

Summer campers like Katie Shaw will learn horse care and safety, plus they will each have riding lessons. | Boo Major

BLYTHEWOOD – For kids who dream of becoming a USC Equestrian rider for a day. or four, that opportunity might be a little closer this summer.

The University of South Carolina Gamecock Equestrian facility on Syrup Mill Road in Blythewood will host two 4-day kids day camps July 13-16 and July 27-30, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. each day. The camp is for ages 7-12 and will include basic horse education, farm fun, horseback riding, and lots of nature stuff, according to Former championship USC Equestrian Head Coach Boo Major who will manage the camp.

The facility’s Barn Manager Maggie Barton, and Assistant Manager Lydia Ruth will conduct the camp sessions, teaching campers about basic horsemanship skills on the ground and in the saddle.

“The camp is going to be geared towards horses,” Major said. “The kids will be participating in hands-on horse care – grooming, bathing, proper horse safety, and they’ll learn about horse tack and equipment. And, of course, they will have riding lessons. It will be very much like Pony Club.”

Major said there are lots of nature trails at the farm for discovering things as well as horsey arts and crafts, paint the pony, arena games, etc.

“It’s going to be lots of fun with a safe horse experience and excellent camp instructors,” Major said.

While there is no swimming on the farm, campers are asked to bring a swimsuit and towel for other fun summer water activities.

Each camp costs $500. Applications are available online at gamecocksonline.com/camps.

The farm is located at 1201 Syrup Mill Road in Blythewood.

For more information, contact Boo Major at FSMAJOR@SC.EDU.