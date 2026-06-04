FCHS student earns $5,000 SCAC scholarship

WINNSBORO — The South Carolina Association of Counties’ board of directors has awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Krishi Patel, a senior at Fairfield Central High School.

Patel, the son of Kiran Patel of Winnsboro, plans to attend the University of South Carolina this fall to study business management.

At Fairfield Central, Patel is the captain of the varsity soccer team and a member of the football, cross-country, and track and field teams. He serves as vice president of the Beta Club and is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Future Health Professions and JROTC.

Patel recently enlisted in the National Guard, a move he said helped him discover a passion for leadership and problem-solving. He plans to pursue his degree while balancing his service in the National Guard.

The South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC) awards one-year scholarships to graduating high school seniors who reside in counties chosen on a rotating basis. This year, Fairfield County students were eligible to apply for the one-time award.