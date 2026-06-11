Fairfield Sheriff seeks person of interest in I-77 shooting

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest following a shooting on Interstate 77 over the weekend.

The incident occurred Sunday, June 7, on the northbound side of the interstate near the Chester County line.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released an image and surveillance footage of an individual and a vehicle believed to be connected to the ongoing investigation. Officials emphasized that the individual is currently considered a person of interest only and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Investigators are seeking to speak with the individual regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact Investigator Barry Gilbert or Investigator Jeremiah McKissack at 803-635-4141.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers. Those providing information are asked to reference case number 26-003006.