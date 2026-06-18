Fairfield County honors women veterans

Veterans Affairs Director Albertha Woodard honored 50 Fairfield County women veterans with a cookout where she presented each with a gift of appreciation. | Photos: Albertha Woodard

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Veterans Affairs Director Albertha Woodard hosted the inaugural Fairfield County Women Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, June 12, with a cookout at the Fairfield County Veterans Affairs Office in Winnsboro.

“We had 50 women veterans attend as well as special guests from Chester, including the Disabled American Veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” Woodard said. “This was our first year to celebrate our women veterans; we held it under a big shade tree here at the office. We had a great crowd of women veterans and lots of guests.”

State Senator Everette Stubbs addressed the group, thanking them for their sacrifice, specifically commending Woodard not only on her eight years of service in the United States Army, but for the work she does for the veterans of Fairfield County.

In addition to Stubbs, Rep. Annie McDaniel and Fairfield County Councilwoman Peggy Swearingen were also in attendance.

During the cookout, which was organized by the Psi Zeta Phi military sorority out of Columbia, Woodard presented gifts to each of the veterans.

“I just wanted to thank them for what they did for our country,” Woodard said.

“It was a wonderful event, and I think everyone enjoyed it.”

The Fairfield County Veterans Affairs office is located at 96 US-321 Bypass in Winnsboro.