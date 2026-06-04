Elgin man wins truck at Coop Annual Meeting

Henry Tucker of Elgin won the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado truck. | Fairfield Electric

FAIRFIELD – The 87th annual meeting of the Fairfield Electric Cooperative membership included 3,862 member-participants between May 11-15.

The week included drive-thru registration in four different service territory locations, and the annual business meeting was live-streamed from the cooperative’s Blythewood office on May 15.

Members re-elected to the Board of Trustees were Mitch Rabon (District 3), Peggy Swearingen (District 4), Derial Ogburn (District 5), Robert K. Miles (District 6) and Robert Entzminger (District at Large). Newly elected to the board was Eileen Uihlein Donohue (District 9).

Every member who registered for the meeting was given an umbrella.

The annual business meeting concluded with 30 prize drawings. Henry Tucker of Elgin was the lucky grand prize winner of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado truck. C.M. Craft of Blythewood won a 42-inch Craftsman riding lawn mower; finishing out the top prize winners were Dannie, Byron, and Stephen Hanna of Blythewood, who received a $500 credit on their electric bill.

A complete list of 2026 winners can be found here.