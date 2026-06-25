Due to dwindling finances, attendance, Oak Grove UMC closes

The final service at Oak Grove UMC. | Photos: Barbara Ball

CEDAR CREEK – The grave stones in the cemetery of Oak Grove United Methodist Church tell the story of the church’s history over the last 180 years or so – the Blumes, Levers, Graddcks, DuBards, Gowddys and more.

Many of the descendants of those families who grew up in Oak Grove church came back to say good-bye on Sunday, June 21, the church’s final worship service.

Sitting in the pew where she said she had worshiped most of her life, church member Florrie Gowddy said she was broken hearted that the church was closing.

“I never thought this day would come,” she said, wiping away tears. Throughout the service, Gowddy sobbed quietly now and again, wiping her hands across her eyes every few minutes.

As the organist began to play, Gowddy, a sweet woman with a ready smile, rose from her pew to join the other congregants in singing Amazing Grace. Following the sermon by Pastor Robert McDowell, Gowddy stood in line in the center aisle to take communion for the last time in the little white church building. Following communion, she made her way to a pew in the back to sit with her grandchildren. As a woman reached out to hug her, Gowddy’s sobs became full and uncontrollable.

Following the service, Rev. Fran Elrod, Columbia District Superintendent for the United Methodist Church, spoke with The Voice.

“The church has lived its life,” said Elrod. “When a church reaches a point that it no longer has the resources to continue and be viable and keep it going, then we have a prayerfully discerning time with the congregation,” Elrod told The Voice. “This is what they want to do. We don’t come in and close churches. However, we have conversations with congregations when it looks like that possibility may exist, and we work with congregations to develop a plan for ending well.”

McDowell said a majority of the members voted in April to close the congregation after spending the past year praying and considering the church’s future in the wake of diminishing attendance and finances.

What will happen to the building?

According to one member, the property and the building will be taken over by the UMC Conference in accordance with a Trust Clause imposed on all Methodist churches who accept preacher assignments and other benefits from the UMC Conference. Under the Trust Clause, the local church holds its deed, but when the doors are closed, it is automatically taken over by the UMC Conference.

“Sometimes they are sold by the UMC Conference to other churches or other entities that may have use for the property, and in this case it is the members hope that it will be transferred to the Cedar Creek Historical Society that now has ownership of the previously closed Cedar Creek Methodist Church.

Bill DuBard, president of the Cedar Creek Historical Society and a descendant of one of the early Oak Grove Church families, said he is already preparing for the Association to try to acquire the Oak Grove church to preserve the building, the grounds, and allow it to continue to be a viable part of the community,

For the members, former members and their offspring, it was a solemn day of remembrance of weddings, Bible studies, meals together, funerals and baptisms.

The Sunday prior to the closing, Whitney and Jarrett Wilson brought their toddler son, Paul Fisher, to be baptized there as was his sister Hope, and his mother Whitney before him. Whitney is a descendant of the Blume family whose members for generations attended Oak Grove, were married there, and are buried there. On June 14, 2026, Fisher’s baptism was the church’s last.

It was a cherished moment, according to his family members.

Blythewood’s Gregg and Lynn Robertson, who now attend Trinity UMC, were in attendance.

“Five generations of our family were members here, were baptized here,” Lynn said. “I hate for the building to be closed.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak of saying goodbye to the little church that has been home for six generations of my family,” Jordan Rawl Cathcart posted on Facebook.

While the church doors are closing, lifelong Oak Grove church member Thomas Lever says the memories and the church’s almost 200 year history will sustain them.