Driver crashes into fence at I-77 in Blythewood

A car crashed into the wrought iron fencing near the rear of McDonalds on Blythewood Road.

BLYTHEWOOD – When employees at the Blythewood McDonalds arrived at work at 4 a.m., Saturday, May 20, the restaurant was all lit up with flashing red and blue lights.

The lights were from sheriff’s vehicles lined up along Blythewood Road at the rear of the restaurant where officers were investigating a vehicle crash, according to a manager at the restaurant.

According to information obtained by The Voice, a car crashed into the wrought iron fencing near the rear of McDonalds on Blythewood Road, taking out two eight-foot sections of the fence.

The fence is owned by the Town of Blythewood, not McDonalds. The 420-foot wrought iron fence was installed at the northbound I-77 exit into the town in Nov. 2000 during the initial phase of a beautification project initiated by the town government at the time under former Blythewood Mayor Roland Ballow.

The fence was built and installed by lifelong Blythewood resident and welder Stuart Hall.

Town officials are looking into how to have the fence repaired.