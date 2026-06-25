Countywide cleanup set for June 27

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Local roads are scheduled for a makeover later this month as part of a community-wide effort to eliminate litter and beautify the roads in Fairfield County.

The inaugural “Keep Fairfield Beautiful Cleanup Day” on Saturday, June 27 coincides with Zero Tolerance for Litter Month. Residents are invited to spend a morning clearing trash and debris from roadways to promote a cleaner, greener environment for all residents.

Volunteers will gather at 8:30 a.m. at the South Carolina Railroad Museum (110 Industrial Park Road). The cleanup is expected to last until 12:30 p.m.

The county says all necessary supplies—including water, gloves, and bags—will be provided.

For more information or to sign up to participate, call 803-712-6596 or email community.development@fairfield.sc.gov.