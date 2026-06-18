County departments, agencies present budget requests to Council

WINNSBORO — Fairfield County Council continued its 2026-27 fiscal year budget workshops on May 7 and May 18, hearing funding requests from county departments, outside agencies, and organizations seeking county support. Department heads outlined operational needs, equipment purchases, staffing concerns, and capital projects as council members questioned expenditures and future financial obligations. Here are those requests as well as requested funds by the administration for a gateway project.

County Tourism and Gateway Projects

Public Information Officer Gene Stephens requested:

July 4 drone show: $20,000

Gateway signs at Interstate 77 exits 34 and 48: $620,000

Stephens said the bid includes installation and lighting. He also outlined plans for approximately 15 wayfinding signs directing visitors to major tourist destinations throughout Fairfield County. There are not yet any renderings or designs for the signs.

County Department Requests

EMS

EMS Director Tim Martin said salary increases were needed because the department is currently fully staffed, unlike previous years. Operational requests included:

$17,000 for education and certification

Increased funding for prepared meals

$160,000 for medical supplies

Capital requests included:

Gym equipment for each EMS station to comply with an anticipated OSHA requirement

Nitronox pain-management equipment

Ambulance: $429,000

Ford F-350 (shift supervisor vehicle): $310,000

Martin said the larger truck is necessary to carry equipment and noted that placing gym equipment at individual stations would prevent longer response times that could result from employees traveling to a central fitness facility.

Fire Service

Fire Services Director Jamie Webb said his budget request was $73,910 lower than last year’s request. He noted that the department lost four paid firefighters to higher-paying jobs and more favorable work schedules.

His sole capital request was:

Pierce fire engine and equipment: $585,312

Webb said delivery would take approximately 19 to 22 months and would replace a 1989 fire truck. He noted that much of the county’s fire fleet dates back to the 1980s and that approximately eight new trucks would be needed to bring the fleet into the 2000s.

Parks and Recreation

Director Lucas Vance requested funding for:

Building maintenance: $13,500

Contractual/professional services: $25,000

Event production services: $30,000

Promotional supplies: $6,500

Event supplies: $35,000

Community events: $6,000

Park maintenance supplies: $20,000

Office furniture: $3,000

Landscaping supplies: $14,000

Capital requests included:

Paint Boykin Recreation Center exterior: $30,000

Two commercial mowers: $21,957

Trailer: $5,000

Vance proposed increases in youth sports participation fees and summer camp fees to bring Fairfield County more in line with neighboring counties.

Vance also requested over $300,000 from Hospitality & Accommodation Tax Revenue. The breakdown is listed under Hospitality & Accommodation Tax subhead.

Community Development

Community Development Director Joseph Toledo cited rising costs for contracted building inspection services, which increased to $115 per hour.

Requests included:

Professional services: $182,000

Pay increases for three positions

Vehicle maintenance

Printing and binding

Clothing supplies

Memberships and certifications

Travel expenses

Capital request:

Three leased vehicles through Enterprise Fleet Management at approximately $24,000 annually.

Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Brad Douglas requested:

Firing range: $25,000 to $40,000

Firearm optics and holsters: $28,699.92

Six leased vehicles: $107,822 annually

Replacement of 73 vehicle radios and five handheld radios: $605,359.46

Douglas said the department is still searching for suitable property for a firing range after an earlier site failed to meet code requirements.

Public Works

Public Works Director Carnell Robinson requested:

Replacement of four trucks

Replacement of one tractor

$2-per-hour wage increase for attendants

Increased funding for leased equipment due to rising costs associated with a hot-box asphalt unit.

Fairfield County Administrator Vic Carpenter explained that the anticipated revenue for the upcoming year was $1.258 million from the proposed 8-mill tax increase.

Agency Funding Requests

Health Department

The Health Department requested $45,200.

Officials said county funding represents approximately 5% to 7% of its budget and supports services including WIC, immunizations, family planning, and sexually transmitted disease prevention programs.

Disabilities and Special Needs

Executive Director Laura Collins requested $55,000, explaining that much of the increase would help offset fuel costs.

Columbia Area Mental Health

Chief of Staff Elizabeth Wilkins requested $99,400.

Wilkins said the agency employs seven Fairfield County workers and was seeking the increase partly because of anticipated state agency restructuring and budget reductions.

Behavioral Health Services

Director Vernon Kennedy requested:

$60,000 in annual support funding

Forgiveness of a $500,000 “no-sale facility” loan

Kennedy said the organization’s annual budget totals approximately $1.065 million.

Solicitor’s Office

Solicitor Randy Newman requested:

Cost-of-living increases if county employees receive raises

$18,334 annually for Axon Justice software

Newman said the system allows digital sharing of evidence among law enforcement, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and public defenders. Council members questioned the long-term costs and fee structure associated with the program.

Public Defender

Circuit Court Public Defender William Frick requested a 4% salary increase for employees, indicating that matching any county employee cost-of-living increase would be acceptable.

Midlands Technical College

Midlands Technical College requested $157,896.

President Greg Little said 396 students were served at the Fairfield County Campus. He noted plans to expand welding instruction connected to opportunities at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station while continuing programs in healthcare, electrical work, construction, HVAC, and general education courses.

Council on Aging

Director Angie Brewer requested $86,602, representing a 2.4% increase.

Brewer cited increasing operational costs and ongoing difficulty recruiting volunteers for meal delivery routes, some of which require 30- to 50-minute drives.

Eau Claire Cooperative Health

CEO John Pearson requested $400,000 to reopen health clinics in Ridgeway and Jenkinsville that closed in August 2025.

Pearson said the funding would cover staffing costs for physicians, nurses, and support personnel. Both facilities are fully equipped and could reopen within 45 to 60 days if funding is approved. The organization ultimately hopes to provide medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services at the locations.

South Carolina Railroad Museum

Museum representative Pat Walker requested $30,000 for purchase of a Greenbrier East railroad switch, noting that approximately 80% of museum revenue comes from ticket sales.

Accommodations and Hospitality Tax

Railroad Museum

Walker also submitted Accomodation/Hospitality Tax requests totaling $237,000, including:

Greenbrier East switch installation and 400 feet of siding: $120,000

Advertising: $40,000

Display trains: $44,000

Windows: $33,000

The museum also plans to repaint three display rail cars.

Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce

Executive Director Stacey Hare requested $227,228 to support chamber operations and tourism-related activities.

Parks and Recreation A&H Tax Requests

Vance requested $255,000, including:

Boykin tennis courts: $185,000

Drawdy Park scoreboards: $30,000

Wayfinding signage: $15,000

Drawdy Park field renovations: $15,000

Fortune Springs pool furniture: $10,000

Vance also asked council to carry forward approximately $110,000 from prior funding that was insufficient to begin planned pickleball and tennis court projects.