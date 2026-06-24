Concert, drone show set for Friday in Winnsboro

Friday’s concert will end with a patriotic drone show. | Fairfield County

WINNSBORO – Downtown Winnsboro is trading traditional fireworks for a synchronized light show under the stars on Friday. As the Jonathan Douglas Band takes the stage for the June Summer Concert, dozens of drones will prepare to launch into the air for a patriotic performance celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

Hosted by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, the concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26. Attendees can expect pre-concert entertainment and a selection of food and beverage vendors stationed around the Town Clock.

Funded by the Fairfield County Local Accommodations and Hospitality Tax Fund, the show will use a choreographed fleet of drones to create patriotic imagery.

To ensure guest safety, the Chamber has instituted several specific policies for the event area. A clear bag policy is in effect; while medically necessary bags and diaper bags are permitted, all bags are subject to search at barricade entry points. Personal coolers are prohibited inside the event barriers, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The festivities are scheduled to conclude at 11 p.m. For information, contact the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at 803-635-4242 or email info@chamberfc.com.