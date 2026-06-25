Celebrate 250 years of America at the Blythewood Farmers Market

BLYTHEWOOD — While the United States prepares to mark its milestone 250th birthday, Blythewood is kicking off the festivities early.

The Town of Blythewood has partnered with the Blythewood Farmers Market for an Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, July 1. Held during the market’s usual hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Doko Meadows Park, the event will turn the weekly gathering into a patriotic festival.

To honor the 250th anniversary, the town is providing free goodie bags and dessert tickets to the first 250 children in attendance.

The atmosphere will be anchored by a double-header of live music. Local guitarist Sadiebelle Dyer will perform, followed by Chris Reed and the Bad Kids. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the park’s amphitheater area to enjoy the performances.

“Bring your family and friends for an afternoon of Independence Day fun,” said Market Manager Mikaela Barno. “And shop local for your groceries and cookouts. We will have over 40 vendors selling locally grown produce, home baked breads and sweets, and artisan items.”

Beyond the grocery list, the market will feature handmade crafts, jewelry, sun hats, and toys. Food trucks including Cox Family Barbecue, Relaxin’ Heifer ice cream, and T & J Italian Ice will be on-site to provide refreshments.

Children can burn off energy in free bouncy houses or participate in the market’s signature “POP Club” (Power of Produce). The club allows children to learn about healthy eating through interactive challenges. Kids can earn “POP Bucks” to spend with any vendor in the market.

The town will have yard signs honoring the 250th anniversary placed throughout the park and invite attendees to take a sign home for free at the conclusion of the event.

As part of the market’s ongoing commitment to food accessibility, EBT users can utilize the “Healthy Bucks” program. This initiative provides an additional $15 in produce tokens for a minimum $5 charge on an EBT card, ensuring that fresh, local food is available to all members of the community.

Additional information, including a vendor map can be found at blythewoodfarmersmarket.com.