Boney Road bridge over Boney Creek closed for repairs

BLYTHEWOOD — As of Monday, June 1, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Boney Road bridge (S-40-1367) over Boney Creek for repairs.

The bridge, located in Richland County near the Fairfield County line, is expected to remain closed for nearly a month. According to SCDOT officials, the work is slated for completion during the fourth week of June, though the timeline is subject to change based on weather conditions.

During the closure, motorists will be rerouted around the work zone. SCDOT has established a detour using Pineview Church Road, Wilson Boulevard and Oakhurst Road. Drivers are encouraged to consult local maps and follow all posted detour signage.

As crews begin the repair work, transportation officials are urging motorists to use extra caution when traveling through the area. Drivers should reduce their speed and stay alert for construction crews and equipment in the work zone.

For further updates on this project and other roadwork in the region, residents can visit the SCDOT website or follow local traffic advisories.