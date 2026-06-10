Bass, Caulder, Brown-Robinson Win

Anne Bass Brad Caulder Latisha Brown-Robinson

WINNSBORO – With a 36.68% voter turnout in Fairfield County, Auditor Ann Bass and Probate Judge Brad Caulder were re-elected to their offices Tuesday night. Newcomer to Fairfield politics Latisha Brown-Robinson bested Norma Branham for the office of Treasurer.

Bass took 2,261 votes (53.62%) to Miranda Garcia Boyd’s 1,956 votes (46.38%). Caulder received 2,235 votes (53.10%) to Talya Harper Seals’ 1,974 votes (46.90%). Brown-Robinson received 2,379 votes (55.48%), with Branham, who has served 20 years as County Treasurer, receiving 1,909 votes (44.52%).

Of Fairfield’s 15,388 registered voters, there were a total of 5,644 ballots cast: 1,295 Republican and 4,349 Democratic.