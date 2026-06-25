Accident in Winnsboro leaves one injured

WINNSBORO — A 64-year-old woman was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Winnsboro, leading to the arrest of a driver who police say was using an illegal license plate.

According to an incident report, officers with the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 130 block of South Congress Street around 1:07 p.m. following reports of a pedestrian being hit. Upon arrival, first responders found Mary Catherine Turner, 64, being treated by emergency personnel. Turner was subsequently transported to a hospital in Columbia for her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Turner was identified as 37-year-old Sippie Young IV. According to the report, Young’s gray Honda had sustained heavy front-end damage. Two other vehicles, a white pickup truck and a black Lexus SUV, were also damaged in the collision.

Officer James Thompson noted that Young appeared “excited, nervous, and in a state of confusion” during initial questioning. When asked for his driver’s license and registration, Young eventually admitted he did not have a license.

During the investigation, Young was placed in investigative detention. According to the report, Young was escorted to a nearby restroom by an officer. Following a subsequent search, officers discovered a smoking pipe in Young’s pocket along with approximately $247 in cash.

Witnesses at the scene informed police that immediately following the crash, they saw Young exit his vehicle, grab a shopping bag and put items inside of it before walking southbound on the sidewalk with the bag. According to the report, officers searched several trash cans in the area of Liberty and Congress streets but were unable to locate the bag.

Further investigation revealed that the license plate on Young’s Honda was registered to a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer belonging to a relative.

Young was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation before being cleared for incarceration. He was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center and issued multiple traffic tickets.

The Winnsboro Department of Public Safety is continuing its investigation into the cause of the accident.