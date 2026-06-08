8U All Stars split opening games at district

Front, from left: Gryce Gloss, Carter Knudson, Zeb Davis, Jimere Richardson, Carver Dixon, and Gavin Zeloof. Back: Spencer Jasper, Bo Motes, Hudson Smith, AJ McNeil, Remington Surfield, and Cole Hudson.

Editor’s Note: Following The Voice’s press deadline, the 8U Coach Pitch All-Stars lost Wednesday’s elimination game to Lexington 4-3.

GASTON — The 8U Coach Pitch All-Stars split their opening pair of games in the district tournament this past weekend.

Blythewood made a loud statement in the tournament opener on Saturday with a 7-1 win over Gilbert. The Blythewood bats were relentless, racking up 17 hits to keep the pressure on the Gilbert defense from the first pitch.

Remington Surfield sparked the early lead with an RBI single in the first inning to put Blythewood on the board. Bo Motes finished 2-for-2 on the day with two RBIs.

The offensive onslaught continued with multi-hit performances from Gavin Zeloof, Carter Knudson, and AJ McNeil, who each tallied two hits. Surfield had a double; Spencer Jasper tripled in the win. Gryce Gloss, Carver Dixon and Zeb Davis tallied RBI singles. Jimere Richardson and Cole Hudson added singles to the team’s 17-hit game.

The momentum hit a wall on Sunday in a 16-0 loss to a potent Pineview team that combined for 21 hits. Despite the lopsided score, Blythewood’s hitters refused to go quietly, finding a double off the bat of Spencer Jasper and hits from Knudson, McNeil, and Hudson Smith.

Blythewood looked to regain its offensive rhythm in the elimination bracket as tournament play continued on Wednesday night in Gaston. Scores were not available before The Voice’s press deadline.