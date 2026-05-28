Winnsboro Summer Concert Series kicks off May 29

WINNSBORO – The Summer Concert Series returns Friday, May 29, with a performance by DJ Dee-Xtra from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Congress Street. The free event kicks off the summer season with music, dancing and local food vendors in Winnsboro.

With DJ Darryl “Dee-Xtra” as the featured entertainment for the evening, the crowd can expect a mix of favorite hits and line dance classics designed to turn historic downtown Winnsboro into an open-air dance floor.

In addition to the music, various local food trucks will be on-site to provide a range of dining options. For adult attendees, beer and wine will be available for purchase, with services provided by Sarah N’ Geo’s.

The event is presented through a partnership between the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Winnsboro.

“Grab your comfortable shoes, bring a fan, and come make memories under the summer sky with friends, family, and fellow dance lovers,” said Chamber President Stacy Rowe Hare.

The Summer Concert Series will continue Friday, June 26 and Friday, July 24. Aside from food trucks, music and fun, the June concert will include a drone show.

For more information on the summer lineup and upcoming community events, follow the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.