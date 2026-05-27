Winnsboro man dies in collision on Monticello Road

RICHLAND COUNTY — An early Tuesday morning collision with a deer on Monticello Road in Richland County resulted in the death of the driver, Winnsboro resident Ja’Kari D. Davis, 23.

The collision occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Monticello Road near Kinsler Road.

Davis was the driver of a 2021 Hyundai Elantra, which was traveling north on Monticello Road when the vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. It then traveled off the road striking several trees, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The only passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken by EMS to an area hospital. This collision remains under investigation.