Winnsboro farm blooms into business

Jackson Creek Farm’s workshop on May 23 still has a few spots available.

WINNSBORO – Looking for an elegant flower arrangement as a unique gift or décor? You don’t have to go far. Sara and Matthew Coplin own and operate Jackson Creek Farm, a charming, small-scale flower farm at their home, just outside Winnsboro. They offer fresh-cut bouquets, custom arrangements, seasonal CSA subscriptions, and even wedding flowers a la carte.

“Our goal is to spread joy through flowers,” Sara said in an interview with The Voice. “We want everyone to experience the joy that only flowers can bring.”

Sara Coplin, owner of Jackson Creek Farm

Sara said their children, ages 14, 10 and 9, are a big help around the farm, and Matthew recently built a flower shed that will serve as the new storefront and workshop space.

“We’ll have another big opening on May 9, the Saturday before Mother’s Day,” she said. “We’ll be open from 10-4 with fresh flower bouquets and pressed floral jewelry.”

The farm’s first workshop of the season, on May 23, still has a few spots available.

“Participants learn how to harvest and create a beautiful bouquet using color, texture, and structure,” she said. “You leave with new skills and your own jar of blooms.”

The business began in 2022, just after the Coplins moved from Virginia to Winnsboro for Matthew’s new position as the pastor at Lebanon Presbyterian Church.

“In visiting and getting to know people, we always wanted to bring something, to leave something with them that would express, ‘We’re thinking about you,’” she said. “But anytime we needed flowers, I had to drive all the way to Blythewood.

“My husband was actually the one who said, ‘What if we just grew our own flowers?’” she said. “Once I started learning about it, I fell in love with discovering the vast world of flowers. I’m really drawn to old-style English cottage garden blooms, especially less common varieties that you can’t typically find in grocery stores or at the florist.”

Some of her favorites are celosia, lisianthus and multi-petal colored zinnias.

“In the spring, I do ranunculus, a gorgeous little flower that looks like a combination of roses and peonies,” she said. “I’m doing sweet peas right now, which a lot of florists can’t get because they don’t ship very well.

“We are low- to no-till, because tilling can be detrimental to the living organisms in the soil,” she said. “And we make compost here on the farm. The biggest thing is that I do not spray my plants. I do not use any kind of pesticides. I don’t really use herbicides either – I just don’t use any of that stuff. I feel like that’s counterintuitive to what we’re trying to do in creating a healthy ecosystem and environment for our plants, and the animals as well.”

Jackson Creek Farm is located at 10601 Jackson Creek Rd. in Winnsboro. Information about custom orders is available on Facebook at Jackson Creek Farm SC, or on the farm’s website, jacksoncreekfarmsc.com.