William Joseph Britt, Jr.

William Joseph Britt, Jr., 85, of Blythewood, SC died on Monday, May 25, 2026. Born in Robeson County, NC, on June 22, 1940, he was the son of the late William Joseph Britt and Annie Leggett Britt.

A true pillar of the Blythewood community, Mr. Britt spent his life cultivating deep roots of faith, family, and service. He spent his childhood on a farm in Fairmont, North Carolina, where he developed a lifelong commitment to traditional country values: loving the Lord first, prioritizing family above all else, and finding joy in life’s simple everyday moments. After graduating from high school, he attended East Carolina College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He married his high school sweetheart, Rachel and they built a life together. They would have been married for 63 years on June 30.

Professionally, he dedicated a long and esteemed career to serving others as a Claims Specialist with Cigna, bringing a compassionate heart and a meticulous eye to his work. However, his true passion lay in his community and the outdoors. As an avid outdoorsman, he found immense joy in working his beloved bird dogs and riding horses. He shared this passion with his kids and grandkids.

Bill, as most people called him, was a longtime member of the Mid-Carolina Field Trial Club, helping to run and participate in hundreds of field trials over the years. His reputation as a judge or dog owner was admired throughout the Field Trial circuit. His first loves may have been Jesus, his wife Rachel, and his family, but the bird dogs and horses were not far behind, especially if you asked his mother-in-law.

His faith was the foundation of his life; he served with devotion as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, living out his belief by sharing Jesus’ love. He was always willing to help others with a quick smile and an open heart. His legacy of community service will live on for generations through his work as a founding member of the Blythewood Baseball League.

There was no place he loved more than the ball field. He spent countless hours cheering on his kids and grandkids while watching them play sports over the years, very rarely ever missing a game. He will be remembered as a man who brought warmth, joy, and unwavering love to everyone who knew him. To be his friend was to know the salt of the earth.

Survivors include his wife, Rachel Sealey Britt; sons, William Joseph Britt, III (Karla) and Kenneth Andrew Britt (Gandy); daughter, Margaret Britt Schilit (Matt); grandchildren, Joe Britt (Clara), Teal Britt, Camp Britt (Amanda), Keelie Britt, Wyatt Britt, Jeb Britt, Bella Schilit, and Ryder Schilit; great-grandchildren Ruby Britt and Mary Britt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darius Britt; and his sister, Alice Ray Britt Uzzell.

The funeral service for Mr. Britt will be held at 1 o’clock, Friday, May 29th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with Rev. Stephen Forrester officiating. A graveside service will follow at 4 o’clock, in Cedardale Cemetery, Mullins, SC. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 o’clock, Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Ridgeway, PO Box 351, Ridgeway, SC 29130; or to Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, 810 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.