Suspect charged after high speed chase through Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD – After leading Richland County Sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase through Blythewood Friday afternoon, Andrew Pender, driver of the vehicle being chased, was arrested.

On Friday, May 29, just before 1p.m., deputies observed a black truck disregard a traffic light at Parklane Road and I-277. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, at which time the driver, identified as Pender, failed to stop, initiating a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit continued onto Wilson Boulevard. Near Wilson Boulevard and Vintage Pine Drive, Pender rear-ended a civilian vehicle. Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported by EMS to be checked out.

The pursuit traveled through Blythewood and ended near 2660 US-21 in Ridgeway after Pender lost control of the vehicle and wrecked, causing damage to roadside property and power lines.

Pender was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No deputies were injured in the pursuit.

When Pender is released from the hospital, he will be transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He is charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Hit and Run, Reckless Driving, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, and Simple Possession Marijuana.