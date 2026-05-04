Student arrested after gun found on BHS school bus

BLYTHEWOOD – Kelvin Figueroa, 18, was arrested this morning, May 4, in reference to having a loaded gun on a school bus this morning, according to a Richland County Sheriff’s press release.

This morning, around 8:45 am, 911 Communications received a text message from a student on a school bus on route to Blythewood High School. According to the text message, another student, identified as Figueroa, was in possession of a gun.

School Resource Officers at Blythewood High School, as well as Region 6 deputies, located and intercepted the school bus as it arrived on campus. Deputies immediately detained Figueroa and a search of his bag yielded a loaded pistol. The gun is not reported stolen.

“I want to recognize the student who texted 911,” says Sheriff Lott, “that took courage, and it made a difference. Because of that student, we were able to intervene immediately and prevent a potentially dangerous situation.”

Figueroa is charged with Carrying Weapon on School Property and will be booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

This is a developing story, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.