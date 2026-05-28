Shop Fairfield Farmers & Artisans Market in Blair this Saturday

BLAIR — The Fairfield Farmers and Artisans Market will set up at Gypsy Wind Farm this Saturday, May 30, offering a morning of local shopping, fresh barbecue and family activities.

The market, which is operating on an every-other-weekend schedule this year, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at 3005 Buckhead Road in Blair. The event will be held rain or shine.

In addition to traditional market vendors, O’Cain’s BBQ will be on-site smoking baby back ribs. Customers have the option to pre-order whole racks for $30 or half racks for $18. Organizers recommend that shoppers bring coolers to transport meat and other perishable purchases.

The event is designed to be family-friendly, featuring live farm animals and face painting. Children will also be able to participate in a hands-on craft by planting their own seeds to take home.

Shoppers can browse a wide variety of local goods ranging from fresh produce to handmade artisan items. The selection includes fresh bread, baked goods, hot boiled peanuts and fresh pork rinds, as well as farm-direct pork, lamb and beef products. In addition to food and meat, the market will feature various plants and a range of handcrafted goods, including jewelry, lotions, soaps and other crafts.

Saturday’s market is a joint effort between Gypsy Wind Farms and the Fairfield Farmers and Artisans Market. For more information about the market, visit Facebook.com/FairfieldFarmersAndArtisansMkt.