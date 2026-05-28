Ribbon cutting opens Hobart Road

Hobart Road is now open to traffic. | Richland County

BLYTHEWOOD – A ribbon cutting to open Hobart Road to traffic was celebrated Tuesday morning and hosted by Richland County. The newly completed developments of the Hobart Road Improvement Project include roadway upgrades and a new railroad crossing with optimized signals and safety gates.

Local leaders at the ceremony spoke to the significance of this project.

“It is a collaboration between federal, state, county and corporate entities, all working together for the benefit of the county’s infrastructure and residents’ well-being,” said County Council Chair Jesica Mackey. “This ribbon cutting brings strengthened connectivity, public safety and transit to the Hobart Road area of Blythewood.”

The speakers included members of County Council and Administration, including Mackey, Vice Chair Derrek Pugh, Administrator Leonardo Brown and Director of Public Works Michael Maloney.