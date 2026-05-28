Public input sought June 16 for Blythewood Road, U.S. 21 traffic study

BLYTHEWOOD — Traffic in Blythewood is a hot topic, and the Central Midlands Council of Governments is ready to discuss improvements for Blythewood Road and U.S. 21 at an open house on June 16.

The meeting, scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. at Doko Manor, is part of the ongoing Blythewood Road and U.S. 21 Corridors Feasibility Study. As rapid growth continues to reshape the area, the study aims to identify transportation needs and potential infrastructure improvements to keep pace with residential and economic development.

The open house will allow residents to examine proposed corridor concepts and review current transportation data. Project representatives will be available throughout the evening to answer questions and collect feedback on future roadway and mobility improvements.

The feasibility study evaluates several key priorities, including traffic flow, safety enhancements, and roadway connectivity. Planners are also looking at opportunities for improved bicycle and pedestrian access to create better connectivity throughout the study area.

According to officials, community engagement is a vital component of the planning process. Collaborating with local elected leaders, businesses, schools and neighborhood groups, the project team is seeking public input at the June 16 meeting to help shape the final recommendations for future transportation investments.

For residents who cannot attend the meeting in person, project information and an online survey are available through the Blythewood Road and U.S. 21 Corridors Study website.

Doko Manor is located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle in Blythewood.