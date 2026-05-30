Nighttime paving scheduled for Blythewood Road starting May 31

BLYTHEWOOD – From Sunday night, May 31, through Thursday night, June 4, nighttime paving will take place on Blythewood Road from the traffic circle to the I-77 interchange. Traffic will shift from the inside lanes to the outside lanes in this section during paving operations.

The following week, there will be nighttime lane closures at the Syrup Mill Road and Blythewood Road intersection to allow additional work to be completed; all lanes are expected to remain open during daytime hours. After this phase, paving work on the Blythewood Road project is expected to continue for approximately three more weeks. Additional updates will be provided as the schedule is finalized.

Drivers should use caution, reduce speed in the work zone, and follow all posted signs and traffic control devices.