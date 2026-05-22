Minor injuries reported after charter bus accident with Fairfield County students

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A charter bus transporting Fairfield County School District students was involved in a traffic accident on Interstate 95 on Thursday afternoon, district officials confirmed.

The bus was one of two charters carrying students and staff for an end-of-year field study trip when the incident occurred in St. Johns County, Florida.

According to a statement released by the district, emergency personnel and school district officials arrived on the scene shortly after the accident. Four individuals were transported to a local medical facility for evaluation. All four are reported to be in stable condition with minor injuries. No serious injuries were reported among the other students or staff members on board.

Following the incident, students and chaperones were safely transferred to a different vehicle. The district confirmed that the group is continuing their travel plans under the supervision of district staff and the charter transportation provider.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority,” the district said in a Facebook post late Friday morning.

School officials expressed gratitude for the rapid response of Florida emergency services and the professionalism of the chaperones and the charter bus company. District leadership specifically recognized Dr. Dixon, the principal of Fairfield Middle School, for his leadership and communication during the crisis.

District officials said they are communicating directly with the families of those involved and will provide further updates if necessary.